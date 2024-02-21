PM Modi says Article 370 movie ‘useful for people to get correct information’; actor Yami Gautam reacts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges the upcoming film 'Article 370' for its potential to provide accurate information to the public. Actor Yami Gautam expressed gratitude for the acknowledgement, hoping to exceed expectations with the portrayal of the story on screen.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Jammu on 20 February said that the upcoming movie about Article 370 and said that film will be useful for people to get the correct information.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message