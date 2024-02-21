Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Jammu on 20 February said that the upcoming movie about Article 370 and said that film will be useful for people to get the correct information.

While addressing a public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium in the heart of Jammu, the Prime Minister said, “I have heard that perhaps a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week. I think your 'Jai Jai Kaar' (cheers) are going to be heard all over the country."

This was PM Modi's second visit to the Jammu region since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, coincided with the film's imminent release late this week. While acknowledging his lack of familiarity with the film's specifics, Modi highlighted the potential of such productions in providing the public with accurate insights.

"I do not know what the film is all about but yesterday I heard on TV that a film is coming on Article 370. Good, it will be useful for people to get correct information," the Prime Minister said.

Responding to PM Modi's speech, Yami Gautam took to Instagram and also shared a video of his speech and wrote, “It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen!"

The film, titled "Article 370", is produced by Aditya Dhar, renowned for his directorial work on "Uri: The Surgical Strike", which earned him the National Film Award for Best Director. Gautam essays the role of an intelligence agent in the movie, which revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Kashmir by rendering Article 370 ineffective. The Central government on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Yami Gautam, Priyamani, and Arun Govil are among the star cast in the movie which is set to hit theatres on February 23 under the direction of Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The release of this film comes ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country, further intensifying the public's interest in the portrayal of revocation of Article 370.

Supreme Court's order on Article 370:

On 11 December, the Supreme Court upheld the central government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, while holding that Jammu & Kashmir has no internal sovereignty different from other states of the country. CJI DY Chandrachud, while writing the judgment for himself, Justices Gavai and Surya Kant, observed, "All provisions of the Indian Constitution can be applied to J-K… We hold the exercise of presidential power to issue constitutional order abrogating Article 370 of Constitution as valid," The 5 judge bench of the apex court also upheld the government's decision to carve out the union territory of Ladakh from the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

