Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all Indian women over the passing of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament, during the Nari Shakti Vandan-Abhinandan Karyakram at BJP headquarters in Delhi on September 22, reported PTI.

PM Modi received a warm welcome at BJP headquarters by the party's women's wing. He highlighted the historic significance of the Women's Reservation Bill. He stated, "Today, I congratulate all women of the country. Yesterday and the day before, we witnessed the making of a new history. It is our fortune that crores of people gave us the opportunity to create that history."

Women in large numbers gathered at the party office, including beneficiaries of various government schemes to extend their greetings to the Prime Minister. He further added, "BJP was making efforts for the last three decades to ensure women's participation in democracy through this law. This was our commitment, and today, we have fulfilled it."

On triple talaq PM Modi said," We formed law to stop the ill practice of triple talaq, which caused atrocities on women. Crores of Muslim women have gotten rid of the inhuman practice of triple talaq."