PM Modi says Diwali 2024 is special because ‘first time in 500 years…’

Diwali 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Diwali, the ‘Festival of Lights’ is "special" because, for the first time in 500 years, Lord Ram, also known as Ram Lalla will celebrate the festival in the Ayodhya temple.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the citizens on Dhanteras. In just two days, we will also celebrate Diwali, and this year's Diwali is particularly special. After 500 years, Lord Ram is seated in his grand temple in Ayodhya, and this will be the first Diwali celebrated with him in his magnificent temple. We are all very fortunate to witness such a special and grand Diwali," said Modi.

PM Modi was addressing the youth at Rozgar Mela, where he virtually distributed over 51,000 appointment letters.

2024 marks the first Diwali festival for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, after it was inaugurated in January 2024. The temple was built after Supreme Court paved the way for its construction, following the Gyanvapi case that went on for years. The apex court had also directed the government to provide a significant parcel of land in Ayodhya for the establishment of a mosque.

‘Special’ and eco-friendly Diwali The Yogi-Adityanath led government in Uttar Pradesh is all set for the ‘special’ Diwali festival of the Ram temple. In what is expected to be an eco-friendly and grand Diwali, the state government said it will light 28 lakh lamps along the banks of the Saryu River.

“Environmental protection is also a key focus for this Deepotsav. Special wax lamps will be used to minimise carbon emissions and protect the temple from soot damage,” said the UP government, in its latest statement. These lamps will will remain lit for extended periods, and not affect the Ayodhya temple's structure.