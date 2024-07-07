PM Modi is slated to visit Austria and meet Austria's President, Alexander Van der Bellen, in the coming week, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. This visit marks anniversary of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, July 7, termed his upcoming visit to Austria in the coming week an "honour" on the occasion of 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Austria. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his anticipation for PM Modi's upcoming visit to Vienna and termed it a "special honour" to host the Prime Minister. The meeting aims to strengthen the bond between the two nations and explore new avenues of cooperation.

His post reads, “I very much look forward to welcoming Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, the world's largest democracy, next week in Vienna." The Chancellor noted that this visit would be "significant milestone" and the first in over forty years by an Indian Prime Minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His post further added, “We will have the opportunity to talk about further deepening our bilateral relationship and closer cooperation on the many geopolitical challenges."

In response to Karl Nehammer's post, PM Modi commented, “It is indeed an honour to visit Austria to mark this historic occasion. I look forward to our discussions on strengthening the bonds between our nations and exploring new avenues of cooperation."

The PM further asserted that the bedrock upon which the two countries will build closer partnership are “shared values of democracy, freedom and rule of law." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi is slated to hold talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and meet Austria's President, Alexander Van der Bellen, during his visit. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) PM Modi will pay a visit to Austria from July 9 to 10. This marks the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in 41 years, as diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on November 10, 1949.

While addressing a press conference on July 5, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on July 5 suggested that this visit would help broaden the scope of the India-Austria partnership. He reiterated that issues of regional and global importance of mutual interest will be addressed. PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with officials and meet Austria's President, Alexander Van der Bellen, Vinay Mohan Kwatra said.

(With ANI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

