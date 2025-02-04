Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, February 4, that he was ‘shocked’ to hear the death of Gujarat BJP MLA Karsanbhai Solanki. The Gujarat MLA died on Tuesday morning, February 4, following a prolonged cancer battle, his family members said. He was 68 years old.

“The news of the demise of Shri Karsanbhai Solanki, Member of Gujarat Legislative Assembly is shocking. He will always be remembered for his simple life and the service he rendered for the welfare of the underprivileged. Prayers for the peace of the departed soul and condolences to the bereaved family...! Om Shanti...!!”

Karsanbhai Solanki, who represented Kadi Assembly constituency in Mehsana district, breathed his last at a hospital in Ahmedabad where he was undergoing treatment for cancer, a family member said.

The last rites will be performed at his native village Nagarasan in Kadi taluka later in the day.

The Gujarat BJP MLA secured victory from the Kadi Assembly seat, a constituency reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, in both the 2017 and 2022 elections.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also expressed grief over the legislator's demise from cancer.

“Condolences on the demise of Karshanbhai Solanki, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA of Kadi Legislative Assembly. He will always be remembered for his simple and gentle nature. May God rest his soul in peace and give strength to his family and supporters to bear this pain,” Bhupendra Patel said in a message on X.