PM Modi's snub to Donald Trump's Kashmir mediation pitch: ‘No talks except on terrorism, PoK'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday snubbed US President Donald Trump's Kashmir mediation pitch, saying if India ever engages in talks with Pakistan, it would be solely on issues of terrorism or Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and nothing else.

In his first address to the nation since Operation Sindoor on May 7 – India's counterstrike in retaliation to Pahalgam terror attack – PM Modi said, "Main aaj Vishwa samudaaye ko bhi kahunga…hamari ghoshit neeti rahi, agar Pakistan se baat hogi toh terrorism par hi hogi. Agar Pakistan se baat hogi, toh PoK par hi hogi.”

Donald Trump had lately offered to work with India and Pakistan on a solution for “concerning Kashmir.” After claiming to have mediated talks between India and Pakistan before a “bilateral agreement” was reached to halt all military action, Donald Trump said, “I will work with you both to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir.”

The US President said, “I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead to to the death and destruction of so many, and so much….I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision….Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!”

terror and trade cannot coexist and water and blood also cannot flow together.

Water and blood was reference to the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) a day after the brutal attack on tourists in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam on April 22.

PM Modi indicated that although India agreed to a ceasefire – four days after Pakistan launched drone strikes and faced India's retaliatory strikes on military airbases and multiple areas – the suspension on IWT will not be lifted any time soon.