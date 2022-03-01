OPEN APP
Home / News / PM Modi speaks to French President Macron
Listen to this article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron.  

The telephonic interaction came at a time when Russia has launched a full-scale military strike on Ukraine. 

Today is the sixth day of the war initiated by Moscow, which say it won't stop until its ‘all goals’ are achieved.  

More details awaited

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout