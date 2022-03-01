PM Modi speaks to French President Macron1 min read . Updated: 01 Mar 2022, 08:30 PM IST
- The telephonic interaction came at a time when Russia has launched a full-scale military strike on Ukraine
|
Listen to this article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron.
The telephonic interaction came at a time when Russia has launched a full-scale military strike on Ukraine.
Today is the sixth day of the war initiated by Moscow, which say it won't stop until its ‘all goals’ are achieved.
More details awaited
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!