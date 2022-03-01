PM Modi speaks to French President Macron

PM Modi speaks to French President Macron1 min read . 08:30 PM IST
- The telephonic interaction came at a time when Russia has launched a full-scale military strike on Ukraine
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron.
The telephonic interaction came at a time when Russia has launched a full-scale military strike on Ukraine.
The telephonic interaction came at a time when Russia has launched a full-scale military strike on Ukraine.
Today is the sixth day of the war initiated by Moscow, which say it won't stop until its ‘all goals’ are achieved.
Today is the sixth day of the war initiated by Moscow, which say it won't stop until its ‘all goals’ are achieved.
More details awaited
More details awaited
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!