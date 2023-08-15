Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke for approximately 90 minutes during his 10th consecutive Independence Day address on August 15. In his speech, he highlighted the achievements of his government, along with the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the nation.

Notably, his longest speech was delivered in 2016, lasting 96 minutes from the Red Fort's ramparts, followed by a 92-minute speech in 2019. In 2017, he delivered his shortest Independence Day address, lasting 56 minutes.

Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day, the prime minister urged citizens not to overlook the chance to realise the country's potential. He emphasised that decisions and sacrifices made during this period will have far-reaching impacts for the next 1000 years.

Commencing his speech at 7:34 am and concluding at 9:03 am, Prime Minister Modi's address marked his last Independence Day speech prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Despite this, he expressed confidence in addressing the nation from the Red Fort in the upcoming years, reporting on the progress of his promises to the people.

Modi's vision extends towards seeing India as a developed nation by 2047. He reiterated the role of change and performance in his journey, indicating that the next five years will be marked by unparalleled development and an important opportunity to turn the dream of a developed India into reality.

"The promise for change brought me here, my performance brought me here once again. The coming five years are …to realise the dream of India as a developed nation by 2047," the prime minister said in his speech.

As he shared his aspirations, Prime Minister Modi pledged to return to the same Red Fort next year, August 15, to articulate the nation's advancements and commend the strength, determination, and accomplishments of its citizens.

“Next year, on August 15, from this same Red Fort, I will list out the progress achieved by the nation," said PM Modi.

Modi's Independence Day speeches have showcased varying durations over the years. In 2022, he spoke for 74 minutes, while in 2021, he spoke for 88 minutes. PM Modi's 2020 speech also spanned 90 minutes. His initial Independence Day speech in 2014 as the Prime Minister lasted around 65 minutes, followed by an 83-minute address in 2018.

