PM Modi stresses upon vaccination in Mann ki Baat

While talking to villages to dispel fears against vaccination, Modi said, “I would like to urge you and all my brothers and sisters in the village to dispel fear, if any," and mentioned Weyan village in Bandipora district of Kashmir, and three Nagaland villages that have achieved 100% vaccination for people above 18 years of age. He also spoke about the boat ambulance service at Dal Lake in Srinagar started by houseboat owner Tariq Ahmad Patloo.

