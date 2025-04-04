PM Modi’s strong advice to Bangladesh’s Yunus amid ‘Northeast landlocked’ remark: ‘Any rhetoric that spoils…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, April 4, met Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus during the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand and advised him to avoid any rhetoric that creates negativity between the two countries. The advice from PM Modi to Muhammad Yunus comes as the latter termed Bangladesh the “only guardian of the ocean” in the region during his China visit, while mentioning the Northeast rather controversially.

This was PM Modi's first meeting with Muhammad Yunus since the latter assumed power following the ouster of exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Since then, the ties between India and Bangladesh have seen a slump, firstly, over Delhi's concerns regarding violence targeting Hindus, and secondly, due to the rise of hardline Islamist forces in the neighbouring country.

The rift widened after the Bangladesh chief adviser's controversial ‘Northeast landlocked’ remarks.

PM Modi's advice to Yunus: ‘Avoid rhetoric that spoils environment’ Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said PM Modi met Bangladesh's Yunus in Bangkok, Thailand and urged him to avoid any topics that could vitiate the environment while also underlining India's concerns over the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh.

“PM Modi reiterated India's support for democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. He underlined to Prof. Yunus India's desire to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh,” Vikram Misri said.

“The PM also urged that any rhetoric that vitiates the environment is best avoided.”

He further added, “On the border, strict enforcement of the law and prevention of illegal border crossing are necessary to maintain border security and security. The PM also underlines India's concerns over the safety and security of minorities, including Hindus in Bangladesh.”

Muhammad Yunus' controversial remarks The Bangladeshi chief adviser said the seven northeastern states of India are a 'landlocked' region and have no way to reach out to the ocean and Bangladesh being "only guardian of the ocean" in the region, "this could be a huge opportunity and an extension of the Chinese economy".