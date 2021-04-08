NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi got himself inoculated with the second dose of coronavirus vaccine on Thursday morning.

This comes in the backdrop of the central government asking states to allow covid vaccines to be administered at offices with about 100 workers who are 45 years of age or older and are willing to take the shot.

Also, a war of words has broken out over the Centre and the states, with the nion health minister Harsh Vardhan stating that some state governments and political leaders were playing politics over covid and spreading panic among people to distract attention from their failure to deal with the pandemic.

PM Modi got his second dose of the vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Sister P. Niveda from Puducherry who had administered the first dose of the Bharat Biotech’s indigenous vaccine to PM Modi and Sister Nisha Sharma from Punjab administered the second dose.

“Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on http://CoWin.gov.in." PM Modi said in a tweet.

The vaccination programme has been opened up to those above 60 years and people aged 45 or older with the total number of doses administered so far being nearly 90 million.

The first phase of the programme, which aimed to cover health, security and other frontline workers, saw many of those eligible hesitate to take the shots, resulting in the government vaccinating less than half the 30 million it had targeted. In the second phase, the government expects to vaccinate 27 million people.

