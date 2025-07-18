PM Modi targets Mamata's TMC over ‘riots’, ‘policing’ and ‘goonda tax’ at Durgapur rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the state government of fostering an environment of lawlessness in the state.

Addressing a rally in Durgapur, PM Modi cited “riots,” “goonda tax” and “police bias” for low investor confidence in Bengal.

“Why will investors come to Bengal where riots take place and police are biased. TMC's 'goonda tax' stops investment in West Bengal,” PM Modi said at Durgapur rally.

‘Tried to shield RG Kar rape culprits’ PM Modi further slammed the Mamata Banerjee led party, alleging that the “TMC tried to shield culprits,” in the harrowing RG Kar rape, murder case, where a PG doctor was brutally murdered, raped within the college premises in August, last year.

Also taking a swipe at the party with regards to education, and the Bengali language, PM Modi claimed that the TMC, Congress and the Left “never considered Bangla as a classical language”, but the Saffron party did.

The Prime Minister also claimed: “Wherever there is BJP government, Bengalis are respected.”

‘Urge you to give the BJP a chance’ Claiming that the Mamata Banerjee led party "had put both the present and the future of Bengal in trouble," PM Modi urged all the rally attendees to “give the BJP one chance.”

"Choose a government that is hardworking, honest, and strong," he further added.

PM Modi unveils ₹ 5,4000 crore projects in West Bengal As part of his visit to West Bengal on Friday, PM Modi also launched development projects worth ₹5,400 crore in West Bengal, unveiling major initiatives across the oil and gas, power, rail and road sectors aimed at boosting infrastructure, connectivity and clean energy in the region.

Among the key projects, was the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum’s Rs1,950-crore City Gas Distribution project in Bankura and Purulia. The initiative aims to provide piped natural gas to homes and industries, CNG at fuel stations, and generate local jobs, reported news wire PTI.