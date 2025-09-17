PM Modi thanks Putin for birthday wishes, says ‘India ready to contribute for peaceful resolution of Ukraine war’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Russia's president Vladimir Putin for his call and wishes on the occasion of his 75th birthday on Wednesday.

“Thank you, my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday. We are committed to further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi's birthday Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75-years-old on Wednesday, September 17.

In the past, PM Modi has spent his birthday interacting with citizens, launching welfare schemes, or participating in public service initiatives, instead of hosting personal celebrations.

Earlier in the day, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, PM Meloni, among others also wished PM Modi on the occasion of his birthday.

Israel PM wishes PM Modi on birthday In a video message, Netanyahu said, “Prime Minister Modi, my good friend Narendra, I want to wish you a happy birthday. You've accomplished so much for India in your life.”

Talking about his friendship with PM Modi, Netanyahu said, "We have together accomplished a great deal in the friendship between India and Israel.”

“I look forward to seeing you soon because we can bring our partnership and our friendship to even greater heights. Happy birthday, my friend," he said further.

PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh While speaking at a rally in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on Pakistan, accusing it of duplicity on terrorism after a senior Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander admitted that India’s precision strike under ‘Operation Sindoor’ had destroyed terror infrastructure in Bahawalpur

PM Modi also urged Indians to prioritise 'Swadeshi' (Made in India) products to realise the mission of Viksit Bharat.