Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post-budget webinar on implementation of Budget 2022 focusing on water and sanitation under 'Har Ghar Jal', the Ministry of Jal Shakti informed on Tuesday.

This series of webinar is a part of the new practice of discussion and dialogue with various stakeholders associated under the programme, the ministry said.

Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MoS Prahlad Singh Patel and Bishweswar Tudu along with key stakeholders from WASH, UN agency and technical experts from the domain, will be speaking on the occasion.

During the breakout sessions, people from the sector, private sector representatives and grassroot stakeholders will share their views on budget and impact created by providing safe drinking water in rural homes.

Apart from the experts, people from Key Resource Centres (KRCs), which are empanelled by the mission to train the various stakeholders will provide their suggestions on improving implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission.

The states have engaged civil society organizations as implementing support agencies to handhold the panchayats in community engagement, organize transect walk, form pani samiti and develop village action plan.

Following the example of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’, 100 districts, 1,144 blocks, 66,647 gram panchayats and 1,37,642 villages have become ‘Har Ghar Jal’, the ministry said.

In a short span of 30 months over 9 crore rural households in the country have been provided with tap water connection.

Three States – Goa, Telangana and Haryana and three UTs – Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Puducherry have provided 100% tap water coverage to its people.

Other States are fast moving and are close to achieving the cent percent coverage shortly. Of these Punjab stands at 99%, Himachal Pradesh at 93%, Gujarat at 92% and Bihar at 90% are set to become ‘Har Ghar Jal’ in this year.

