PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on Infrastructure and Investment on Saturday2 min read . 10:41 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the post-budget webinar on ‘Infrastructure and Investment - Improving Logistics Efficiency with PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan’ tomorrow through video conferencing.
The Centre is continuously increasing budgetary allocation for the development of world-class infrastructure. This year's budget is a reflection of this vision. Significant budgetary allocation for capital expenditure has been earmarked for infrastructure development.
It is a part of a series of 12 webinars being organized by the Government to seek ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced during the Union Budget 2023-24.
The Union Budget adopted seven priorities which complement each other and act as the ‘Saptarishi’ guiding the country through the AmritKaal. These include inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure, and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector.
The Post Budget Webinar on ‘Infrastructure and Investments’ is being led by Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways (MORTH) and co-led by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
The Webinar is also scheduled to host discussions on three sub-themes namely, Improving logistics efficiency, Planning on PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and Infrastructure development and investment opportunities.
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles, Piyush Goyal and Minister of Roads, Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari will also be addressing the Webinar. Besides Ministers and Secretaries of the concerned Central Government Ministries, a host of stakeholders from States, industry and investment groups would attend the webinar.
The webinar will start with a plenary and an opening session addressed by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, followed by separate breakout sessions on the sub themes a Q&A session to create dialogue among participants.
Ministries are also scheduled to present innovative adoptions of the Budget announcements under the three sub themes of Improving logistics efficiency, Planning on PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and Infrastructure development and investment opportunities.
The ideas from these breakout sessions would be presented in the plenary during the final minutes of the Webinar. Based on the inputs received, concerned ministries would prepare a time-bound action plan for implementation of budget announcements.
The Post Budget Webinar for 2023 will provide an avenue to share views, expected outcomes, implementation strategies, on the budget announcements for all the participating stakeholders.
