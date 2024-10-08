PM Modi to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summits in Laos from October 10 to 11

  • PM Modi to visit Laos on Oct 10-11 to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summits

PTI
Published8 Oct 2024, 01:16 PM IST
PM Modi to visit Laos.
PM Modi to visit Laos.(PTI)

(PTI)- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Laos on October 10 and 11 during which he will attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

Laos is the current chair of ASEAN.

On the invitation of his Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister Modi will visit Vientiane on October 10-11, the MEA said in a statement.

 

Also Read | India must curb steel dumping, revisit Asean FTA, say JSW Steel’s Acharya

During the visit, Modi will attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit being hosted by Laos as the current chair of ASEAN, it said.

Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the margins of the two summits, according to the MEA.

 

Also Read | ‘India has always played role of first responder for Maldives,’ says PM Modi

"India is marking a decade of the Act East Policy this year. Relations with ASEAN are a central pillar of the Act East Policy and our Indo-Pacific vision," the MEA said.

The ASEAN-India Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations through "our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" and chart the future direction of cooperation.

 

Also Read | Amid global uncertainty, Modi declares the rise of the Indian Era

"The East Asia Summit, a premier leaders-led forum that contributes to building an environment of strategic trust in the region, provides an opportunity for leaders of EAS Participating Countries, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional importance," the ministry said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Business NewsNewsPM Modi to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summits in Laos from October 10 to 11

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.40
    01:19 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.9 (-2.98%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    276.50
    01:19 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    9.15 (3.42%)

    Wipro share price

    522.45
    01:19 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.95 (-1.68%)

    Tata Motors share price

    914.40
    01:19 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -13.7 (-1.48%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,472.20
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    976.35 (7.23%)

    Trent share price

    7,904.30
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    454.85 (6.11%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,534.40
    01:05 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    48.1 (3.24%)

    Coforge share price

    7,277.00
    01:05 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    68.85 (0.96%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    217.65
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -11.15 (-4.87%)

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,340.60
    01:05 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -40.3 (-2.92%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.70
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.6 (-2.8%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    954.95
    01:02 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -27 (-2.75%)
    More from Top Losers

    One 97 Communications share price

    714.00
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    62.4 (9.58%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    581.95
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    40.15 (7.41%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,472.20
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    976.35 (7.23%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    999.40
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    66.5 (7.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.