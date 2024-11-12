PM Modi to attend G20 Summit in Brazil, visit Nigeria and Guyana from November 16 to 21; Check full itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Nigeria, Rio de Janeiro and Guyana from November 16 to 21, 2024, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Tuesday.

This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Nigeria and the first visit by any Indian Prime Minister in 17 years.

“At the invitation of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria H.E. Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Prime Minister, will visit Nigeria from 16-17 November 2024. This will be the first visit by a Prime Minister of India to Nigeria in 17 years,” the External Affairs ministry said in a statement.

PM Modi will discuss measures to improve bilateral relations between the two countries and address the Indian diaspora in Nigeria during his visit.

“India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007 with growing economic, energy and defence collaboration. More than 200 Indian companies have invested over USD 27 billion in important sectors in Nigeria. India and Nigeria also share a strong development cooperation partnership,” the ministry said.

Also Read | PM Modi congratulates new CJI Sanjiv Khanna after oath taking ceremony

From November 18 to 19, 2024, PM Modi will be attending the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, hosted by the President of Brazil, Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva. Prime Minister Modi plans to address various global issues based on the outcomes from the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and Voice of the Global South Summits during the G20 Summit.

He is also expected to meet several leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.

Lastly, PM Modi will visit Guyana from November 19 to 21, 2024. This will be the first visit to the country by any Indian prime minister since 1968.

“ At the invitation of the President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister will undertake a State Visit to Guyana from 19-21 November 2024,” the External Affairs Ministry said.

In 2023, Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali was invited as the Chief Guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. President Ali will also participate in the Second CARICOM-India Summit.