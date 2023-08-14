PM Modi to deliver 10th consecutive Independence Day address: What to expect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort on Tuesday, on the occasion of 77th Independence Day of India. Since tomorrow’s Independence speech would also be his last before the Lok Sabha election 2024, there is much anticipation around the event where the prime minister is likely to showcase his government's achievements, introduce flagship initiatives, and articulate his vision for the nation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}