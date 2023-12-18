PM Modi to flag off 2nd Vande Bharat train on Varanasi-New Delhi route | 10 things to know
Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat train: The train has superior passenger amenities such as onboard Wi-Fi infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, plush interiors, bio-vacuum toilets, among other features.
Vande Bharat Express Trains: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the second Vande Bharat Express train running between Varanasi and New Delhi today i.e. on 18 December. The train will be flagged off at around 2:15 pm. Today, the inaugural run from Varanasi to New Delhi, however, the regular operation of the Vande Bharat Express is scheduled to commence on December 20, 2023.