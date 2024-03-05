PM Modi to flag off Agra Metro priority corridor tomorrow: Route, price and all you need to know
PM Narendra Modi will virtually flag off priority corridor of Agra Metro on Wednesday at 10 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday, March 6, virtually inaugurate the priority corridor of the Agra Metro. The Agra Metro will be launched at 10 am, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), Deputy General Manager PR, Panchanan Mishra said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message