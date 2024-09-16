Hello User
PM Modi to flag off India's 1st Vande Metro service in Gujarat, Vande Bharat express trains on THESE routes | 10 points

PM Modi to flag off India's 1st Vande Metro service in Gujarat, Vande Bharat express trains on THESE routes | 10 points

Livemint

  • PM Modi will flag off India's inaugural Vande Bharat Metro service from Bhuj to Ahmedabad today, along with multiple other routes. This is his first visit to Gujarat since taking office for a third term.

PM Modi in Ahmedabad: The Prime Minister will flag off Vande Bharat metro train today (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 16 will flag off India's first Vande Bharat Metro. The first Vande Bharat Metro service will be launched between Bhuj and Ahmedabad. Not just this, the Prime Minister will also flag off several other Vande Bharat trains today. This is also Modi's first visit to his home state after being sworn in as PM for a third straight term in June.

Here are 10 points to know

Stations and distance covered in Ahmedabad-Bhuj Vande Metro service

The Ahmedabad-Bhuj Vande Metro service will stop at nine stations and cover the 360-kilometre distance in 5 hours and 45 minutes at a top speed of 110 kilometres per hour.

Ahmedabad-Bhuj Vande Metro service train time

Official told news agency PTI that the train will depart from Bhuj at 5:05 am and reach Ahmedabad Junction at 10:50 am.

Which Vande Bharat trains will be flagged off today?

PM Modi will flag off Vande Bharat trains on routes including Kolhapur-Pune, Pune-Hubballi, Nagpur-Secunderabad, Agra Cantt to Banaras, and Durg to Visakhapatnam. The first 20-coach Vande Bharat train will run between Varanasi and Delhi, as per a PMO release.

Other projects to be launched today

Additionally, The prime minister will also inaugurate a 30 MW solar system, a 35 MW BESS Solar PV Project at Kutch Lignite Thermal Power Station, Kutch, and 220 Kilovolt substations at Morbi and Rajkot.

Furthermore, he will introduce the Single Window IT System (SWITS) developed by the International Financial Services Centres Authority to enhance the efficiency of financial services.

The prime minister will also sanction over 30,000 houses under the PMAY-Gramin and release the first instalment for these homes, as well as launch construction of houses under the PMAY scheme today.

