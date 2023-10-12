Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the maiden journey on the 17-km priority corridor located in Ghaziabad next week with the launch of India's first Rapid Rail train, named RAPIDX, reported TOI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This train mark the first train in the country to be operated by women pilots with the inaugural event coincides with the Navratri festival. The construction work of Sahibabad to Duhai Depot priority corridor for commercial train operations was completed around four to five months ago and will play host to this occasion.

Also read: Mumbai local train services update: Several trains to get delayed, cancelled from October 25 to November 4. Here’s why The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the body overseeing the project connecting Delhi and Meerut, is also planning to unveil its mobile app, "RAPIDX CONNECT," reported TOI. Moreover, the indigenously constructed platform screen corridor will be virtually launched. During this event, the NCRTC is expected to present the Sarai Kale Khan terminus in Delhi, which will serve as the central station connecting future Regional Rail Train System (RRTS) corridors to facilitate travel between Panipat and Alwar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The 82-km long Delhi-Meerut RAPIDX network aims to become fully operational by 2025. The deployment of RRTS corridors, initially conceived during the UPA-II administration aims to reduce travel time between Delhi and major cities within the National Capital Region (NCR).

The RAPIDX trains are equipped with a host of modern features, including a configuration of six coaches. Among these coaches are four standard ones, along with a premium coach that features reclining seats and extra legroom, accessible via a special lounge. The trains also include a reserved coach exclusively for women passengers, similar to the Delhi Metro. There are pilot cabins located at both ends of the train. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Equipped with overhead luggage racks each train has 407 seats in a 2x2 layout and an additional capacity of 1,061 standing passengers. Every seat comes with charging points and complimentary onboard WiFi.

Also read: Bihar Train Accident: 10 trains canceled, 21 diverted as North East Express derails in Buxar. Check full list here Additional features encompass a public announcement and display system, dynamic route map displays, designated areas for wheelchairs, and an emergency alarm system that enables direct communication with the driver via an intercom in case of any exigencies. The trains are also equipped with speed guns to monitor their operational speeds.

The RAPIDX system is designed to reach an operational speed of 180 km/h equating with broad gauge Vande Bharat's design speed, making it India's fastest urban transit system, reported TOI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!