PM Modi to inaugurate 184 flats at Baba Kharak Singh Marg today; who is eligible, size, type, safety features and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating 184 newly constructed flats at Baba Kharak Singh Marg today at 11:00 AM. Let's find out key details about the accommodation at prime location in Delhi-NCR.

Who is eligible? Members of Parliament are eligible to apply for the newly constructed Type-VII Multi-Storey Flats. “On this occasion, Prime Minister will plant a Sindoor sapling at the residential premise. He will also interact with shramjeevis on this occasion,” the press release dated August 10 states.

Standing tall with 4 towers, featuring 25 storeys in each building, these flats are designed to be self-sufficient especially for the lawmakers who crave for bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi.

Size of Baba Kharak Singh Marg flats Each flat boasts a carpet area of around 5,000 square feet and is equipped with a full range of modern amenities. Reportedly made on a budget of ₹550 crore, the project built by Sam India Infrastructure also includes a community centre.

Apartments bigger than Type-VIII bungalows comprise 5 bedrooms with offices and two rooms for helpers, according to Times of India report.

Safety features of Baba Kharak Singh Marg flats From incorporation of green technology to adherence to GRIHA 3-star rating standards, the construction is earthquake-resistant.

With close proximity to the Parliament House Complex, this residential complex is environmentally sustainable as it includes energy conservation, renewable energy generation and effective waste management features.

Made up of RCC, it is an example of advanced construction technology featuring monolithic concrete with aluminium shuttering.