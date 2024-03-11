Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory for March 11, ahead of the inauguration of Dwarka Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The traffic advisory mentions road blockages, closures and alternate routes.

The advisory issued on Sunday stated, PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Dwarka expressway in Sector-25 for which traffic movement will be regulated in the area and in certain cases diverted from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. As per the advisory, traffic movement will be regulated in many areas of Dwarka on Monday in view of the inauguration ceremony. Also read: GMR's DIAL set to put in operation revamped Delhi Airport Terminal 1 inaugurated by PM Modi today

The advisory instructed commuters to avoid certain routes including Dhulsiras Chowk, Sector 8-9 crossing, Carmel Chowk Sector-20, Janki Chowk near Sector-23 police station and Pochanpur flyover Sector-23 Chowk.

Traffic movement will also be regulated near the Transport Authority office, Sector-21 metro station and the Pacific Mall cut, Golf Course Road to Dhulsiras Chowk and Bamnoli, and Bharthal Chowk to Dhulsiras Chowk and Chhawla Road.

The advisory noted that commuters who are planning to visit the railway station, hospital and ISBTs should plan their travel in advance while considering possible congestion and traffic jams along the above mentioned routes during the specified time.

The notice further stated, "The general public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline." The advisory urged commuters to avail public transport to help decongest roads and ensure parking of vehicles in designated lots.

For more information and queries, the Delhi Traffic Police advised the public to follow its official website or social media for updates or contact at 8750871493, 1095/011-25844444.

Gurugram Traffic Police also issued a traffic advisory for March 11, ahead of the inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway. The advisory issued on March 9 mentions that there will be a rush of vehicles coming for the rally near Antriksh Chowk on Monday. Commuters were advised to avoid using the Dwarka Clover Leaf route going towards IMT till 4 pm.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!