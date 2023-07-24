PM Modi to inaugurate revamped ITPO complex in Delhi on 26 July

PM Modi to inaugurate revamped ITPO complex in Delhi on 26 July2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 07:44 PM IST
The complex has been developed at a cost of about ₹2,700 crore ($360 million), and has a combined capacity of 7,000 people.
The complex has been developed at a cost of about ₹2,700 crore ($360 million), and has a combined capacity of 7,000 people.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan on 26 July, 2023, the prime minister’s office said on Monday.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan on 26 July, 2023, the prime minister’s office said on Monday.
The project, which revamped the old and outdated facilities at Pragati Maidan, was developed as a National project at a cost of about ₹2700 crore.
The project, which revamped the old and outdated facilities at Pragati Maidan, was developed as a National project at a cost of about ₹2700 crore.
“With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the IECC complex has been developed as India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the IECC Complex finds its place among the top exhibition and convention complexes in the world," the PMO said.
“With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the IECC complex has been developed as India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the IECC Complex finds its place among the top exhibition and convention complexes in the world," the PMO said.
The newly developed IECC complex at Pragati Maidan comprises multiple state-of-the-art facilities including Convention Centre, Exhibition halls, amphitheaters, etc.
The newly developed IECC complex at Pragati Maidan comprises multiple state-of-the-art facilities including Convention Centre, Exhibition halls, amphitheaters, etc.
The convention centre is developed as the centerpiece of Pragati Maidan complex. It is a grand architectural marvel, designed to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences, and other prestigious events.
The convention centre is developed as the centerpiece of Pragati Maidan complex. It is a grand architectural marvel, designed to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences, and other prestigious events.
According to the PMO, it is equipped with multiple meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, amphitheater and business centre, making it capable of hosting a wide range of events. Its majestic multi-purpose hall and plenary hall have a combined capacity of seven thousand people, which is larger than the seating capacity of the famous Sydney Opera House in Australia. Its magnificent amphitheater is equipped with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals.
According to the PMO, it is equipped with multiple meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, amphitheater and business centre, making it capable of hosting a wide range of events. Its majestic multi-purpose hall and plenary hall have a combined capacity of seven thousand people, which is larger than the seating capacity of the famous Sydney Opera House in Australia. Its magnificent amphitheater is equipped with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals.
The architectural design of the convention centre building is inspired from Indian traditions and showcases India’s confidence and conviction in its past while also embracing modern facilities and way of life.
The architectural design of the convention centre building is inspired from Indian traditions and showcases India’s confidence and conviction in its past while also embracing modern facilities and way of life.
The shape of the building is derived from the Shankha (conch shell). Different walls and facades of the convention centre depict several elements of India’s traditional art and culture including ‘Surya Shakti’ highlighting India’s efforts in harnessing solar energy, ‘Zero to ISRO’, celebrating our achievements in space, Pancha Mahabhuta signifying the building blocks of universal foundation - Aakash (Sky), Vayu (Air), Agni (Fire), Jal (Water), Prithvi (Earth), among others. Also, various paintings and tribal art forms from different regions of the country adorn the Convention Centre.
The shape of the building is derived from the Shankha (conch shell). Different walls and facades of the convention centre depict several elements of India’s traditional art and culture including ‘Surya Shakti’ highlighting India’s efforts in harnessing solar energy, ‘Zero to ISRO’, celebrating our achievements in space, Pancha Mahabhuta signifying the building blocks of universal foundation - Aakash (Sky), Vayu (Air), Agni (Fire), Jal (Water), Prithvi (Earth), among others. Also, various paintings and tribal art forms from different regions of the country adorn the Convention Centre.
Other facilities available in the convention centre include 5G-enabled fully Wi-Fi covered campus, 10G Intranet connectivity, interpreter room equipped with cutting-edge technology to support 16 different languages, advanced AV systems with huge-sized video walls, building management system ensuring optimal functionality and energy efficiency, light management system with dimming and occupancy sensors, state-of-the-art DCN (Data Communication Network) system, integrated surveillance system and energy-efficient centralized air conditioning system.
Other facilities available in the convention centre include 5G-enabled fully Wi-Fi covered campus, 10G Intranet connectivity, interpreter room equipped with cutting-edge technology to support 16 different languages, advanced AV systems with huge-sized video walls, building management system ensuring optimal functionality and energy efficiency, light management system with dimming and occupancy sensors, state-of-the-art DCN (Data Communication Network) system, integrated surveillance system and energy-efficient centralized air conditioning system.
Further, the IECC complex features a total of seven exhibition halls, each serving as a versatile space for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events. The exhibition halls are designed to accommodate a diverse range of industries and showcase products and services from around the world. These state-of-the-art structures are a testament to modern engineering and architectural prowess.
Further, the IECC complex features a total of seven exhibition halls, each serving as a versatile space for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events. The exhibition halls are designed to accommodate a diverse range of industries and showcase products and services from around the world. These state-of-the-art structures are a testament to modern engineering and architectural prowess.