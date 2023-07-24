PM Modi to inaugurate revamped ITPO complex in Delhi on 26 July

The shape of the building is derived from the Shankha (conch shell). Different walls and facades of the convention centre depict several elements of India’s traditional art and culture including ‘Surya Shakti’ highlighting India’s efforts in harnessing solar energy, ‘Zero to ISRO’, celebrating our achievements in space, Pancha Mahabhuta signifying the building blocks of universal foundation - Aakash (Sky), Vayu (Air), Agni (Fire), Jal (Water), Prithvi (Earth), among others. Also, various paintings and tribal art forms from different regions of the country adorn the Convention Centre.