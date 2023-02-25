PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport on 27 February

PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport on 27 February2 min read . 05:08 PM IST
- PM modi will also lay the foundation stones of two railway projects -- Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur new line and Koteganguru railway coaching depot
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Monday and inaugurate an airport in Shivamogga and several other development projects, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
The new airport in Shivamogga has been developed at a cost of around ₹450 crore. The airport will improve connectivity and accessibility of Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region. The passenger terminal building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour.
The prime minister will lay the foundation stones of two railway projects -- Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur new line and Koteganguru railway coaching depot. The new line, which will be developed at a cost of ₹990 crore, will provide enhanced connectivity between Malnad region and Bengaluru-Mumbai mainline. The coaching depot in Shivamogga city will be developed at a cost of more than ₹100 crore to help start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru.
Modi will also lay the foundation stones of multiple road development projects. The projects, which will be developed at a cumulative cost of more than ₹215 crore, include construction of a new bypass for Shikaripura Town on NH 766C connecting Byndur-Ranibennur, widening of NH-169A from Megaravalli to Agumbe; and construction of a new bridge at Bharathipura in Thirthahally Taluk on the national highway (NH) 169.
He will inaugurate and lay the foundation of multi-village schemes worth more than ₹950 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and inaugurate 44 Smart City projects worth more than ₹895 crore in Shivamogga city.
In Belgavi, he will release the 13th instalment amount of about ₹16,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through direct benefits transfer to more than eight crore beneficiaries.
He will dedicate to the nation the redeveloped Belagavi Railway Station. The station was redeveloped at an approximate cost of about ₹190 croreHe will also lay the foundation stones of six multi-village scheme projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Belagavi.
