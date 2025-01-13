Z-Morh Tunnel: Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Z-Morh Tunnel today, a project that promises year-round connectivity to Ladakh and boosts tourism in Sonamarg. The 12 km tunnel aims to enhance economic growth and ensure safer travel in the region.

Z-Morh Tunnel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Z-Morh Tunnel in Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir today, January 13. Located on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road in the Union Territory, this strategically significant project will play a crucial role in ensuring year-round road connectivity to the Ladakh.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at the tunnel around 11.45 am for the inauguration.

The 12-km Sonamarg Tunnel project cost an estimated ₹2,700 crore. It comprises of the Sonamarg main tunnel of 6.4 km length, an egress tunnel and approach roads, a government statement said.

The Significance Z-Morh gets its name due to its shape, Z, and morh, which means turn in Hindi. The road was considered avalanche-prone previously.

Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, the tunnel will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg en route to Leh. It will bypass landslide and avalanche routes and ensure safer and uninterrupted access to the strategically critical Ladakh region.

It will also promote tourism by transforming Sonamarg into a year-round destination, boosting winter tourism, adventure sports, and local livelihoods.

Along with the Zojila Tunnel, set for completion by 2028, the project is expected to reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km/hr to 70 km/hour, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh. It will provide better connectivity to Baltal (Amarnath cave), Kargil, and other places in the Ladakh region throughout the year.

The enhanced connectivity will boost defense logistics, drive economic growth and socio-cultural integration across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the statement said.

Work on the project began in May 2015 and was completed in 2024. The tunnel had its soft opening in February 2024.

The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) describes the Sonamarg Tunnel as a breakthrough that goes beyond simply connecting Gagangir and Sonamarg, unlocking the region's full potential for trade and tourism.

Equipped with advanced technologies, the tunnel offers real-time updates and ensures seamless connectivity, setting a new benchmark for regional infrastructure and enhancing the travel experience.

'Eagerly Awaiting' Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Janaury 11 that the Z-Morh tunnel will open Sonamarg to tourism throughot the year, potentially developing the town into a great ski destination.

“Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM Narendra Modi ji's visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel will open Sonamarg to tourism all year round," he said in a post on X.

Modi responded to the post and said that he is eagerly waiting for his visit to Sonamarg to inaugurate the Z-Morh tunnel. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will also attend the inauguration.

Security was tightend in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts ahead of the inauguration. Senior police officers are camping in Ganderbal district to oversee arrangements.

The Ganderbal-Zojila road has been closed to public traffic from Saturday to Monday to ensure the area remains secure.

Special Security Group (SSG) personnel took over the area days before the visit and multiple checkpoints have been established to monitor movement in the area.

On October 20, 2024, the tunnel workers were attacked by terrorists who entered a camp at Gagangir. The attack killed seven civilians, including six non-local workers and a doctor from Kashmir.

(With agency inputs)