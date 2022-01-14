PM Modi to interact with more than 150 startups tomorrow

PM Modi to interact with more than 150 startups tomorrow1 min read . 03:57 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Startups tomorrow (Saturday) on 15th January. Startups from various sectors including agriculture, health, enterprise systems, space, industry 4.0, security, fintech, environment etc will be part of this interaction.
More than 150 startups have been divided into six working groups based on themes including growing from roots; nudging the DNA; from local to global; technology of future; building champions in manufacturing; and sustainable development.
Each group will make a presentation before the Prime Minister Modi on the allotted theme in the interaction.
The aim of the interaction is to understand how startups can contribute to the national needs by driving innovation in the country.
As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a week-long event, "celebrating innovation ecosystem", is being hosted by DPIIT, ministry of commerce and industry, from 10th to 16th January 2022.
The event marks the 6th anniversary of the launch of the Startup India initiative.
PM Modi has been a firm believer in the potential of Startups to contribute significantly to the growth of the nation, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
This was reflected in the launch of the flagship initiative Startup India in 2016.
The government has worked on providing an enabling atmosphere for boosting the growth and development of Startups.
This has had a tremendous impact on the startup ecosystem in the country, and has led to a staggering growth of unicorns in the country.
