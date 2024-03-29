PM Modi will kickstart the Bharatiya Janata Party campaign in Uttar Pradesh from Meerut with a mega rally on Saturday, March 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the Lok Sabha election 2024 in Uttar Pradesh from Meerut with a mega rally on Saturday, March 30th. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uttar Pradesh is crucial for the party to achieve the target of 370 seats set by PM Modi for the Lok Sabha elections as the state sends 80 MPs, the highest number of parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha. PM Modi will address the mega rally in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Choudhary.

Also read: 'Not just Aai, Indian kids also saying 'AI' as their first word': PM Modi tells Bill Gates The UP CM embarked on a whirlwind tour of fifteen districts of western UP in five days. His tour began from Mathura on Wednesday, March 27 and will wrap up in Rampur on March 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why should they fear PM Modi? Abdul Salam, BJP's only Muslim candidate According to the program released by the BJP, Yogi Adityanath will interact with intellectuals in Baghpat (Modinagar), Bulandshahr, and Gautam Buddha Nagar on Saturday, March 30. The UP CM is further scheduled to attend conferences in Bareilly, Rampur and Pilibhit on Sunday, March 31.

Also read: PM Modi to Bill Gates: Women are more open to adopt new technology in India Veteran actor, Arun Govil is contesting from Meerut on BJP's ticket. The veteran actor played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan in the 1980s.

Also read: Income Tax notice row: ‘Modi govt wants to strangulate opposition financially’, Congress attacks BJP Govil who hails from Meerut district was born on January 12 in the year 1958 and spent his childhood in Shahjahanpur. He has worked in many TV serials apart from Ramayana but gained immense acclamation for his role in Ramayana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He has also acted in Doordarshan’s serial ‘Vikram Aur Baital.’ Some of his recent big-screen ventures include ‘OMG-2’ and ‘Article 370’.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!