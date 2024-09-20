PM Modi to mark one year of ‘Vishwakarma Programme’ in Maharashtra’s Wardha today

Prime Minister Modi will mark the first anniversary of the National PM Vishwakarma Programme in Maharashtra's Wardha today, where he will distribute credit to 18 beneficiaries, lay the foundation stone of PM MITRA Park, and launch commemorative stamps and schemes.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published20 Sep 2024, 08:40 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi will release certificates and loans to PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries in Maharashtra's Wardha today.
PM Narendra Modi will release certificates and loans to PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries in Maharashtra’s Wardha today.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the National PM Vishwakarma Programme in Maharashtra's Wardha today. This marks one year of progress under PM Vishwakarma. Launched on September 17 last year, the central scheme was rolled out to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople who work with their hands and tools.

He will be distributing credit under PM Vishwakarma to 18 beneficiaries under 18 trades, as per reports. In addition to this, the Prime Minister will release certificates and loans to PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries during the programme.

Furthermore, PM Modi will release a commemorative stamp to mark one year of progress under the programme, a PMO press release dated September 18 stated.

“Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park at Amravati, Maharashtra. The 1000-acre park is being developed by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as the State Implementation Agency,” the press release said.

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is undertaking the development of the 1,000-acre park. Additionally, seven PM MITRA Parks for the textile industry will also come up, which have received approval from the central government.

According to the release, PM MITRA Parks will help in creating world-class industrial infrastructure that would attract large-scale investment including foreign direct investment (FDI) and encourage innovation and job creation within the sector.

Besides this, PM Modi will launch the ‘Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre’ scheme of the Maharashtra government and the ‘Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme.’

The Punyashlok Ahilyadevi scheme will provide early-stage support to women-led startups in Maharashtra. Guaranteeing financial assistance of up to 25 lakh, the scheme promises reservation of 25 percent of the total provisions for women from backward classes and economically weaker sections. This scheme aims to support women-led startups so that they can become self-reliant and independent.

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 08:40 AM IST
Business NewsNewsPM Modi to mark one year of ‘Vishwakarma Programme’ in Maharashtra’s Wardha today

