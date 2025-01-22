Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet in Washington in February 2025, as diplomats from both nations coordinate their schedules to arrange a meeting between the two leaders. The meeting is being planned as worries over the tariffs that the US President had threatened to impose on India and other BRICS nations after taking oath. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian and US diplomats are trying to arrange a meeting in February between PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump in Washington, two Indian sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

Donald Trump's threat of tariff on India, others After taking oath as 47th President of the US, Donald Trump warned that he will impose 100 per cent tariffs against countries of the BRICS bloc, of which India is a part, if they take any steps to replace the US dollar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If the BRICS nations want to do that, that's okay, but we're going to put at least a 100 per cent tariff on the business they do with the United States. They have a 100 per cent tariff if they so much as even think," he said.

India has been a strategic partner of the US in its efforts to counter China. With the new administration taking over the reins of the US, India is keen to enhance its relation with America in terms of trade.

The agenda also features the attempt to make it easier for its citizens to get skilled worker visas, sources have told Reuters. Also Read | ‘No winners in trade war’: Beijing reacts to Donald Trump’s 10% tariff threats on Chinese goods {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What India plans to do about tariffs? As Donald Trump threatened tariffs, the Reuters report quoted sources as saying that India was willing to offer some concessions to Washington. India was also open to offering incentives to attract more US investment in India.

Officials hope that an early meeting between the pair will help get ties off to a positive start in Donald Trump's new term, the sources said, the report quoted.