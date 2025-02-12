PM Modi to meet President Trump: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the United States on February 12–13 after his three-day visit to France. Modi will meet President Donald Trump on February 13.

Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on January 20. Before his meeting with PM Modi, President Trump met with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. On Tuesday, President Trump also met with Jordan’s King Abdullah.

“The fact that the Prime Minister has been invited to visit the US within barely three weeks of the new administration taking office shows the importance of the India-US partnership and is also reflective of the bipartisan support this partnership enjoys in the US,” Secretary Vikram Misri said addressing a media briefing last week.

The talks between the two leaders will likely focus on reducing import tariffs, increasing purchases of US energy and defence equipment, and addressing long-standing trade issues. The meeting comes at a time when trade, defence cooperation, and energy have taken centre stage in India-US ties.

PM Modi's meetings with Elon Musk and other US business executives have also been proposed during the visit, although nothing has been confirmed yet, Bloomberg reported.

Modi-Trump Bonhomie Modi's personal rapport with Trump is known. In September 2019, the then -US President Donald Trump (first term) hosted Prime Minister Modi in Texas at an event attended by an estimated 50,000 people. The ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston was billed as one of the largest-ever receptions for a foreign leader in the United States.

A year later, Modi welcomed Trump in his home state of Gujarat for an event attended by over 120,000 people. Trump lost the US Presidential Election 2020 to Joe Biden. In 2024, Trum defeated Biden's vice president Kamala Harris in the presidential race.

Bonhomie apart, the focus of the second Trump Presidency seems different. Trump has been very aggressive since day one in office. He has already imposed trade tariffs on several countries and categories of goods.

Deportation Row The Modi-Trump meet comes close on the heels of the US sending back a first batch of 104 Indian illegal immigrants in shackles on a military aircraft, triggering a political row in India.

Not just that. Another batch of 800 people, including 487 Indians, will likely be deported soon from the United States. Modi government has said it is ready to take back its citizens, while highlighting the ‘mistreatment’ during deportation earlier this month.

There are about 7.25 lakh illegal Indian immigrants in the US. Some reports suggested that 20,000 of these have been identified for deportation. Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Parliament last week that at least 15,500 Indians have been deported from the US since 2009.

India has been receiving illegal immigrants before, but the images of them in handcuffs in military planes are obviously bad optics in the context of Indo-US ties.

The issue might likely feature in Modi-Trump discussions at the White House.

Modi is expected to advocate for expanding H-1B visas, critical for the Indian IT workforce. India accounts for the majority of H-1B visa recipients and will be keen to ensure the continuity of this programme.

Trade and tariffs Given that the US is India’s largest trading partner, with the trade touching $118 billion in 2023-24, the economic cooperation between the two nations will be on the agenda.

The two leaders will likely discuss trade and tariffs, particularly regarding the phasing out of import duties. Having imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, Trump has described India as a ‘tariff king’ and ‘abuser’ of tariffs in the past.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed import tariffs, including those on high-end motorcycles and electric batteries in her Budget 2025 presented last week. The tariff slash by India might come in handy during Modi-Trump discussions.

Defence Cooperation Modi’s visit will also focus on an increase in India's purchases of defence equipment from the US. India is in the process of acquiring 31 drones from the US, valued at approximately $4 billion, and has issued a global tender for 114 fighter jets.

One of the key discussions expected during Modi's US visit will be the US offer to sell F-35 fighter jets to India. This comes as India is strengthening its air force with French Rafale jets.

The two nations are expected to discuss enhanced joint military exercises, technology-sharing agreements, and procurement of advanced US defence equipment, according to a report in India Today. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke with his American counterpart, Secretary Pete Hegseth recently, reinforcing the momentum in strategic collaboration.

The China Factor In Trump’s first term as US President, between 2017 and 2021, India’s relations with the US saw significant developments in the form of robust engagement in strategic cooperation and shared geopolitical goals, considering China’s expanding influence in South Asia.

The revival of the Quad involving the US, India, Japan, and Australia turned out to be an important initiative for regional security, countering China's influence in the region.

In Trump 2.0, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a meeting with Quad Foreign ministers, including Jaishankar, soon after the new US government was inaugurated. China will be discussed during the Modi-Trump meet, too.

PM Modi’s visit to the US in 2019, followed by a state visit to India by President Trump in 2020, symbolised the enhanced bilateral relationship between the two countries.

India and the US deepened their defence ties through various agreements, including the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) in 2018. Both nations showed commitment towards combating terrorism.