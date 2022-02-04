Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will be inaugurating a 216-feet tall "statue of equality" in Hyderabad, which commemorates the 11th-century bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, including faith, caste, and creed. During the visit, the prime minister will also inaugurate ICRISAT's climate change research facility on plant protection and ICRISAT's rapid generation advancement facility. These two facilities are dedicated to the smallholder farmers of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. ICRISAT is an international organisation that conducts agricultural research for development in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. It helps farmers by providing improved crop varieties and hybrids.