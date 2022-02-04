Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / PM Modi to unveil ‘statue of equality’ tomorrow. 5 points

PM Modi to unveil ‘statue of equality’ tomorrow. 5 points

Hyderabad: A 216-foot statue of 11th century saint Ramanujacharya ahead of its unveiling ceremony in  Hyderabad
1 min read . 01:21 PM IST Livemint

  • The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram
  • The statue is mounted on a 54-feet high base building named 'Bhadra Vedi'

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will be inaugurating a 216-feet tall "statue of equality" in Hyderabad, which commemorates the 11th-century bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, including faith, caste, and creed. During the visit, the prime minister will also inaugurate ICRISAT's climate change research facility on plant protection and ICRISAT's rapid generation advancement facility. These two facilities are dedicated to the smallholder farmers of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. ICRISAT is an international organisation that conducts agricultural research for development in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. It helps farmers by providing improved crop varieties and hybrids.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will be inaugurating a 216-feet tall "statue of equality" in Hyderabad, which commemorates the 11th-century bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, including faith, caste, and creed. During the visit, the prime minister will also inaugurate ICRISAT's climate change research facility on plant protection and ICRISAT's rapid generation advancement facility. These two facilities are dedicated to the smallholder farmers of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. ICRISAT is an international organisation that conducts agricultural research for development in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. It helps farmers by providing improved crop varieties and hybrids.

Statue of Equality; All you need to know

Statue of Equality; All you need to know

  • The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram
  • It is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc. It is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position in the world
  • The statue is mounted on a 54-feet high base building named 'Bhadra Vedi'.
  • The building has floors devoted to a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya
  • The inauguration of the statue is part of the ongoing 12-day celebrations of his 1000th birth anniversary

  • The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram
  • It is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc. It is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position in the world
  • The statue is mounted on a 54-feet high base building named 'Bhadra Vedi'.
  • The building has floors devoted to a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya
  • The inauguration of the statue is part of the ongoing 12-day celebrations of his 1000th birth anniversary

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!