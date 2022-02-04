PM Modi to unveil ‘statue of equality’ tomorrow. 5 points

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will be inaugurating a 216-feet tall "statue of equality" in Hyderabad, which commemorates the 11th-century bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, including faith, caste, and creed. During the visit, the prime minister will also inaugurate ICRISAT's climate change research facility on plant protection and ICRISAT's rapid generation advancement facility. These two facilities are dedicated to the smallholder farmers of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. ICRISAT is an international organisation that conducts agricultural research for development in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. It helps farmers by providing improved crop varieties and hybrids. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram

It is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc. It is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position in the world

The statue is mounted on a 54-feet high base building named 'Bhadra Vedi'.

The building has floors devoted to a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya

The inauguration of the statue is part of the ongoing 12-day celebrations of his 1000th birth anniversary {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

