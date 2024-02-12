Prime Minister Narendra Modi will handover over one lakh appointment letters at Rozgar Mela to newly inducted recruits today, February 12, through video conferencing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) read, "Prime Minister Modi will distribute more than 1 lakh appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on February 12 at 10:30 am via video conferencing."

Karmayogi Bhavan Complex that is going to be built in line with Karmayogi Mission to promote collaboration and synergy amongst various pillars of the Mission will have its foundation stone laid by the PM. In the national capital, Delhi, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Phase I of the Integrated Complex "Karmayogi Bhavan."

Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal provides newly inducted appointees an opportunity to train themselves. The users can access around 880 e-learning courses through the portal that has been made available in 'anywhere any device' learning format.

The Rozgar Mela that is taking place at 47 locations across the country will witness recruitments across Central Government Departments and State Governments/Union Territories.

Government agencies supporting the Karmayogi Mission will see this initiative being given highest priority to fulfil Prime Minister's commitment to generate employment in the country where Rozgar Mela marks a step towards this initiative.

The PMO statement further read, "The new recruits will be joining the Government in various Ministries/Departments viz. Department of Revenue, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Higher Education, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Defence, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Railways in various positions."

The PMO notice also stated, "Rozgar Mela is expected to leverage further employment generation and provide gainful opportunities to the Youth for their empowerment and direct participation in National Development."

(With inputs from ANI)

