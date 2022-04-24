OPEN APP
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai today to receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award.

Paying tributes to the legendary singer, he said she always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building.

"Tomorrow evening, I will be in Mumbai where I will receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. I am grateful and humbled by this honour associated with Lata Didi. She always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer who passed away at the age of 92 years in Mumbai earlier this year.

 

