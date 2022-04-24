Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  PM Modi to visit Mumbai, receive first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

PM Modi to visit Mumbai, receive first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 05:39 AM IST Livemint

Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai today to receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai today to receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award.

Paying tributes to the legendary singer, he said she always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building.

Paying tributes to the legendary singer, he said she always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building.

"Tomorrow evening, I will be in Mumbai where I will receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. I am grateful and humbled by this honour associated with Lata Didi. She always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"Tomorrow evening, I will be in Mumbai where I will receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. I am grateful and humbled by this honour associated with Lata Didi. She always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer who passed away at the age of 92 years in Mumbai earlier this year.

The award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer who passed away at the age of 92 years in Mumbai earlier this year.

 

 