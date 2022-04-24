PM Modi to visit Mumbai, receive first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

PM Modi to visit Mumbai, receive first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award1 min read . 05:39 AM IST
Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai today to receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai today to receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award.
Paying tributes to the legendary singer, he said she always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building.
Paying tributes to the legendary singer, he said she always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building.
"Tomorrow evening, I will be in Mumbai where I will receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. I am grateful and humbled by this honour associated with Lata Didi. She always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building," PM Modi said in a tweet.
"Tomorrow evening, I will be in Mumbai where I will receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. I am grateful and humbled by this honour associated with Lata Didi. She always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building," PM Modi said in a tweet.
The award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer who passed away at the age of 92 years in Mumbai earlier this year.
The award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer who passed away at the age of 92 years in Mumbai earlier this year.