Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's state funeral in Mumbai on Sunday. The Prime Minister will be paying his last respects to the legendary singer who died earlier today.

"Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi," wrote PM Modi on Twitter.

The Prime Minister will reach the funeral ground at around 5:45 to 6:00 pm today, after which Lata Mangeshkar's last rites will be conducted at around 6:30 pm, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has said.

Earlier today, PM Modi said Lata Mangeskar's melodious voice will always stay with us. Addressing a virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr, PM Modi remembered the singer and paid tributes to her with a heavy heart.

"Lata Didi has gone to the heavenly abode. Many people, like me, will proudly say that they had a close connection with her. Wherever you go, you can always find her loved ones. Her melodious voice will always stay with us, I pay tributes to her with a heavy heart," the Prime Minister said.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at a Mumbai hospital today morning.

She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on 8 January after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Though having recovered from Covid, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Last rites with full state honours of the legendary singers will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

A two-day state mourning will be observed on the demise of the legendary singer on 6 and 7 February.

The national flag will fly at half mast on Sunday and Monday throughout India and a state funeral will be accorded to her.

All about Lata Mangeshkar

Born on 28 September, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for more than thousand Hindi films.

She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour.

She's also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours she received during the span of her career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs.

Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

