PM Modi's upcoming visit to Russia, as stated by Yuri Ushakov, is the first since the Kremlin's military intervention in Ukraine in February 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Russia earlier in July, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foreign affairs aide, Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday. He said Modi’s visit was being prepared but didn’t announce a date, saying that it will be done jointly later. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, this is PM Modi's first visit to Russia since Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Here is all you need to about PM Modi's visit to Russia: Some reports suggested July 8 will be the date of PM Modi's visit to Russia, but there was no official confirmation.

“I can confirm that we are preparing a visit by the prime minister of India. We cannot (say) the dates as yet, because the dates are announced by the parties in agreement. But we are actively preparing. I will emphasise once again, this visit will take place," Ushakov said in response to questions from reporters.

The people also pointed out that the Indian side has not sent an “advance liaison team" to Russia as yet – a prerequisite for any foreign visits by the prime minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both countries have maintained strong ties since the Cold War, and New Delhi is a key trade partner for Moscow.

According to government data, India's crude imports from Russia have risen from $2.47 billion in FY22 to $46.49 billion in FY24.

China and India have become key buyers of Russian oil following sanctions imposed by the US and its allies that shut most Western markets for Russian exports.

Under Modi’s leadership, India has avoided condemning Russia’s action in Ukraine while emphasizing the need for a peaceful settlement.

Modi’s visit follows his reelection for a third straight term. He last visited Russia in 2019 for an economic forum in the far eastern port of Vladivostok. He last traveled to Moscow in 2015.

Last year, in December, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, held talks with Putin during his five-day visit to Moscow.

During Jaishankar's visit, three agreements were signed: documents concerning the Kudankulam nuclear power plants, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on pharmaceutical and healthcare cooperation, and a protocol on Foreign Office consultations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!