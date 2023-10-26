Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make a visit to Shirdi in Maharashtra today and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects. He will take part in religious rituals and pay his respects at Saibaba Samadhi Temple, according to an official statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Schedule PM Modi will arrive in Shirdi, Ahmednagar District at 1 PM where he will perform pooja and darshan at Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple.

He will perform the Jal Pujan (water worship) of Nilwande Dam around 2 PM and officially open the canal network of the dam. Later, at 3:15 PM, the Prime Minister will participate in a public event in Shirdi. During this event, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects valued at around ₹7,500 crore, covering sectors such as healthcare, railways, roads, and oil and gas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi will inaugurate the new Darshan Queue Complex at the temple. The new Darshan Queue Complex at Shirdi is a modern, state-of-the-art facility designed to provide an awaiting area for devotees. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the left bank canal network of the Nilwande Dam, a development that will benefit 182 villages across Ahmednagar and Nashik districts.

At the public gathering, the Prime Minister is expected to launch the 'Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana.' This initiative is set to provide an additional annual amount of 6,000 rupees to over 86 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Maharashtra.

He will also distribute Ayushman cards and Svamitva cards to eligible recipients during the program apart from laying the foundation stone of the maternal and child health wing at Ahmednagar Civil Hospital, according to the official statement.

The 37th National Games will also be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 26 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Fatorda, South Goa. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Goa Sports Minister Govind Gaude, and Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik will be in attendance, reported Daijiworld.

