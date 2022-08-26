PM Modi tops most popular world leaders list with 75% rating: Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again topped the list of world's most popular leaders. PM Narendra Modi got an approval rating of 75 per cent, according to a Morning Consult survey. Following PM Modi are Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at second and third positions with 63 per cent and 54 per cent ratings, respectively.

