PM Modi, Trump hold phone call to review India-US ties, discuss trade, defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone call with United States President Donald Trump to review India-US ties, vowing to continue cooperation for global peace, stability and prosperity. Reviewing the progress made in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, PM Modi and Donald Trump also discussed expanding cooperation in trade, critical technologies, energy, defence and security.

Narendra Modi, taking to X after his phone call with Donald Trump, said, “Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments.”

"India and the U.S. will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity,” the prime minister added. Both the leaders agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests, PTI quoted officials as saying.

According to a press statement, both PM Modi and Trump expressed satisfaction at the steady strengthening of ties between the two countries. They underlined the need to sustain momentum in efforts to enhance bilateral trade, especially as India and the US continue ongoing trade negotiations.

"PM and President Trump underlined the importance of sustaining momentum in shared efforts to enhance bilateral trade," the release said. Also Read | No income tax in US? Here's what Donald Trump proposes amid his tariff push

PM Modi and President Trump also discussed expanding cooperation in critical technologies, energy, defence and security, and other key areas central to implementing the India-US COMPACT framework (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st century.

The leaders discussed regional and global developments and agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common strategic interests. Both sides agreed to remain in touch as high-level engagements continue. The talks come amid the ongoing India-US trade talks.

The relations between India and the United States strained after Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent additional tariffs on imports from India for its continued purchases of Russian oil.

On Thursday, December 11, Mexican City approved tariff hikes of up to 50 per cent from the year 2026 on import of select products from Asian countries including from India and China in order to protect the national industry and producers.

The order establishes tariffs on the import of various goods in the auto parts, light cars, clothing, plastics, steel, household appliances, toys, textiles, furniture, footwear, leather goods, paper and cardboard, motorcycles, aluminium, trailers, glass and soaps, perfumes and cosmetics.