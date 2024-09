Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 74th birthday in Odisha, inaugurating the 'Subhadra Yojana' to aid over 1 crore poor women with ₹ 10,000 annually. He will also launch 26 lakh PM Awas houses in Bhubaneswar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark his 74th birthday with a visit to Odisha and the inauguration of key welfare schemes, including 'Subhadra Yojana' – the financial assistance scheme will provide ₹10,000 to over 1 crore poor women every year. Modi will also inaugurate 26 lakh PM Awas houses at Gadakana in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, his birthday.

Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi on September 17, 1950 in the Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana, Modi served as Gujarat chief minister for more than 12 years over four terms making him the longest-serving CM of the state before he became Prime Minister for the first time in 2014.

As he turns 74 today, here's is how Modi celebrated his birthday in last five years:

2023: Last year, Modi celebrated his birthday by announcing a game changer scheme for peasants, craftsmen and artisans of the country. Known as the ‘PM Vishwakarma Yojana’, the scheme was inaugurated Modi on September 17, 2023.

Modi also launched two key projects – India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) and the extension of Delhi Airport Express line ushering into his 73rd borthday last year.

His well-wishers engaged in fervent festivities and cut a 73-kg laddoo cake instead of a conventional cake, to symbolise his age in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.

2022: Modi marked the 72nd birthday by releasing the cheetahs flown in from Namibia, at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh on September 17, 2022. These Cheetahs were brought from Namibia to Gwalior as part of the Cheetah Reintroduction Project.

2021: Modi's 71st birthday was marked by administering a staggering 2.26 crore COVID-19 vaccinations on a single day. A special drive was undertaken to speed up India's battle against the Coronavirus.

2020: India, like the rest of the world, was in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic when Modi turned 70 on September 17, 2020. So, the celebrations were low key. The BJP organised camps and help desks as part of 'Sewa Saptah' to mark the day. Ration was distributed to the poor and needy. Blood donation camos were also organised to mark the day.

2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Statue of Unity in his home state of Gujarat on his 69th birthday. Modi participated in 'Namami Narmada' festival in Gujarat's Kevadiya to mark the day. The day celebrated to mark the filling of the dam to its full reservoir level of 138.88 metres. Modi also addressed a public gathering in Kevadia, a town 200 km from Ahmedabad.