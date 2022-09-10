PM Modi, UK PM Truss agree on ‘vital importance’ of bilateral ties in phone call

PM Modi, UK PM Truss agree on ‘vital importance’ of bilateral ties in phone call2 min read . 09:05 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Liz Truss agreed on the ‘vital importance’ of bilateral ties in a phone call on Saturday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with British Prime Minister Liz Truss on a phone call and agreed on the “vital importance" of the India-UK bilateral relationship. It was their first phone call since Liz Truss was elected the prime minister of the United Kingdom.
In their phone call, PM Modi conveyed his condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of all Indians and paid tribute to the 96-year-old late monarch’s “lifetime of service". PM Modi and Liz Truss said they looked forward to meeting in person in the near future.
“The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon, following the death of Her Majesty The Queen," Downing Street said in a readout of the phone call.
The statement read: "The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Modi for his heartfelt condolences, which he said were on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians. The leaders acknowledged the grief felt by the many people of the UK and India, and paid tribute to Her Majesty the Queen's lifetime of service."
The statement also said that the two leaders agreed on the vital importance of the relationship between the two countries. They also looked forward to meeting in person in the near future.
PM Modi had taken to Twitter to pay condolences to Queen Elizabeth II, describing her as a “stalwart of our times". “I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018," Modi recalled in his tweet.
“I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," PM Modi had said.
The UK and India are in the midst of negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA), with a Diwali deadline set by Truss’ predecessor Boris Johnson for the completion of a draft agreement.
(With PTI inputs)
