PM Modi unveils stamps and coins on Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj's 100th birth anniversary: Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, June 28, marked 100th birth anniversary of Jain spiritual leader Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj. On the auspicious occasion, he released commemorative postage stamps and coins.

During his centenary celebrations, PM Modi addressed the public and said, “I'm at an event of Jains, amid believers of non-violence. I've finished only half my sentence but you completed it.”

On being conferred with the title of ‘Dharma Chakravarti,’ PM Modi said, "On this occasion, you honoured me with the title of 'Dharma Chakravarti'. I do not consider myself suitable for this. But it is our culture that whatever we receive from saints, we accept it as 'prasad'. So, I humbly accept this 'prasad' and dedicate it to Maa Bharati," ANI reported.

Emphasising the importance of this special day, PM Modi said, “This day is also special because on 28th June 1987, Acharya Vidyanand Muniraj received the title of 'Acharya'. It wasn't just an honour but it was also a 'pavitra dhaara' connecting the Jain culture to ideas, restraint and compassion.”

The ceremony is taking place in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, where a number notable figures are present, including Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Rashtrasant Paramparacharya Shri 108 Pragyasagar Ji Muniraj. The grand event was organised by the Union Culture Ministry and the Bhagwan Mahaveer Ahimsa Bharti Trust, Delhi.

Also Read | Tharoor shares cryptic post after Kharge's remarks on his praise for PM Modi

An exhibition titled "Life and Legacy of Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj" is on display which is showcasing paintings and murals depicting the spiritual leader's life.

These celebrations mark the formal commencement of a year-long national tribute, which will culminate on April 22, 2026. To honour the revered Jain spiritual leader and social reformer, a number of cultural, literary, educational and spiritual events will be organised across the country.