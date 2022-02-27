Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged the people to support the 'Vocal for Local' campaign and buy locally made products. "Many festivals are lined up in the coming month of March. Shivratri is one of them. A few days later, we will all start preparing for Holi, which is a festival that unites us all."PM Modi said at the 86th episode of the monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat' .

"My dear countrymen, many festivals are lined up in the coming month of March, beginning with Shivratri and later we will all start preparing for Holi. Holi is a festival that unites us all. In this festival, all differences between near-dear ones and strangers, big and small, rancour and envy disappear. That is why it is said that the colours of love and harmony are thicker than the colours of Holi. Along with Gujiya in Holi, there is a unique sweetness of relationships as well. We have to strengthen these bonds further, and relations are not only with the people of our family but also with the people who are part of your larger family," he said.

The Prime Minister stated that by buying local products during festivals, the lives of the people living around us can become colourful and vibrant.

