PM Modi urges swift justice for crime against women amid Kolkata case: ‘Atrocities are serious concerns...’ Top quotes

  • PM Modi, at the National Conference of District Judiciary, emphasized swift justice for crimes against women and praised the Supreme Court's role in upholding constitutional values over 75 years.

Livemint
Updated31 Aug 2024, 01:17 PM IST
PM Modi urges swift justice for women’s crimes amid Kolkata case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the opening of the two-day National Conference of District Judiciary held at Bharat Mandapam. In his address, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of expediting justice in cases involving crimes against women, stating that doing so would enhance their sense of security.

 

Also Read | PM Modi lays foundation for ₹76,200-crore Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra

His remarks follow the recent rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, which has sparked widespread outrage across the country.

Coming back to PM Modi, during his addresss, he added, "75 years of the Supreme Court, this is not just the journey of an institution. This is the journey of the Constitution of India and its constitutional values. This is the journey of India becoming more mature as a democracy"

Top quotes from PM Modi's address

1. PM Modi commended the Supreme Court for consistently upholding the trust placed in it by the people of India throughout its journey. "I can say with confidence that SC has upheld the trust and faith we have in our institution...Even in the dark period of emergency, the Supreme Court guaranteed our fundamental rights and every time it was a question of national interest, the Supreme Court always guarded national integrity, the Prime Minister said.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee flags ’no response’ from PM Modi in 2nd letter over Kolkata rape

2. PM Modi highlighted that societal concerns such as atrocities against women and child safety are pressing issues. “Today, atrocities against women, safety of children... are serious concerns of the society. Many strict laws have been made in the country for the safety of women, but we need to make it more active. The faster the decisions are taken in cases related to atrocities against women, the greater assurance of safety half the population will get."

3. He added, “In the Amritkaal of Independence, 140 crore countrymen have only one dream – Developed India, New India. New India, that is – a modern India in thinking and determination. Our judiciary is a strong pillar of this vision.”

 

Also Read | PM Modi at Global Fintech Fest urges regulators to combat cyber frauds

4. He also said, “To eliminate delay in justice, work has been done at many levels in the last decade. In the last 10 years, the country has spent about 8 thousand crore rupees for the development of judicial infrastructure. 75 per cent of the amount spent on judicial infrastructure in the last 25 years has been spent in the last 10 years only.”

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:31 Aug 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Business NewsNewsPM Modi urges swift justice for crime against women amid Kolkata case: 'Atrocities are serious concerns...' Top quotes

