Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the US on Saturday morning (US time) for a 3-day visit. PM Modi, who landed at Philadelphia International Airport, was welcomed by Indian community with cultural dance performances. The Prime Minister met US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Quad summit to deepen India-US relations. Modi will be hold bilateral meetings with other leaders as well and will be attending the Quad summit. He is also expected to meet US presidential candidate Donald Trump ahead of US elections in November.