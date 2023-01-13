Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam

1 min read . 07:59 PM ISTANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on Sunday, 15 January

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on Sunday at 10:30 AM via video conferencing, an official statement from the PMO said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on Sunday at 10:30 AM via video conferencing, an official statement from the PMO said on Friday.

This will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express train introduced by Indian Railways.

This will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express train introduced by Indian Railways.

It will be the first one connecting the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km, added the statement.

It will be the first one connecting the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km, added the statement.

The train will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

The train will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. The statement added that it will provide rail users with a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience.

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. The statement added that it will provide rail users with a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP